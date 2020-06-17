Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.78 after HHT shares went up by 13.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.78, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] sitting at -20.10% and its Gross Margin at 10.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -281.49. Its Return on Equity is -194.60%, and its Return on Assets is -25.80%. These metrics suggest that this Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5,622.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 49.46.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] has 5.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 36.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] a Reliable Buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.