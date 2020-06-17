Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] – 3 compelling analyses why it’s a riskier Investment

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] stock went up by 11.67% or 0.35 points up from its previous closing price of 3.00. The stock reached $3.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MCF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

MCF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.13, at one point touching $3.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -30.06%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 77.25% after the recent low of 0.84.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCF an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 56.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -96.27. Its Return on Equity is -116.00%, and its Return on Assets is -56.30%. These metrics suggest that this Contango Oil & Gas Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.15.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has 106.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 433.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.84 to 4.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 298.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 19.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.