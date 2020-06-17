CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] – it’s time to buy. Check out key Indicators

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] saw a change by 24.41% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.72. The company is holding 11.84M shares with keeping 10.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 188.37% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.51%, trading +188.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 11.84M shares valued at 9.86 million were bought and sold.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [AMEX:CVU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.72, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 20.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.48. Its Return on Equity is 5.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] has 11.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.29 to 8.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 188.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 13.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CPI Aerostructures Inc. [CVU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.