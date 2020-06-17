CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] dipped by -6.62% on the last trading session, reaching $3.67 price per share at the time. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. represents 68.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 242.07M with the latest information.

The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $3.67 with 2.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CBAY shares recorded 3.37M.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CBAY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.67, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is sitting at 4.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.35. Its Return on Equity is -45.80%, and its Return on Assets is -42.20%. These metrics suggest that this CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.65. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.04. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has 68.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 242.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 7.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 10.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.