Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] – Analyzing the DLPN using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] stock went up by 17.44% or 0.15 points up from its previous closing price of 0.86. The stock reached $1.01 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DLPN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

DLPN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.09, at one point touching $0.87. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.44%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.91% after the recent low of 0.33.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] sitting at -13.90% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.50. Its Return on Equity is -16.70%, and its Return on Assets is -3.70%. These metrics suggest that this Dolphin Entertainment Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has 18.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.78, which indicates that it is 20.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] a Reliable Buy?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.