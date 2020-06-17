Domo Inc. [DOMO]: Short-term bearish but long-term fundamentals getting better

Domo Inc.[DOMO] stock saw a move by 8.37% on Tuesday, touching 1.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Domo Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DOMO shares recorded 28.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Domo Inc. [DOMO] stock could reach median target price of $33.50.

Domo Inc. [DOMO] stock additionally went up by 3.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 38.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DOMO stock is set at 1.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by 190.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DOMO shares showcased 27.20% increase. DOMO saw 35.64 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ:DOMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Domo Inc. [DOMO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOMO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.96, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Domo Inc. [DOMO] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Domo Inc. [DOMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Domo Inc. [DOMO] sitting at -57.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -63.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -119.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -129.77. Its Return on Equity is 321.10%, and its Return on Assets is -53.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DOMO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 194.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.63.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Domo Inc. [DOMO] has 28.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 800.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.62 to 35.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 306.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Domo Inc. [DOMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Domo Inc. [DOMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.