DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – Is there any real value to DKNG Stock or is it vaporware?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went down by -2.92% or -1.22 points down from its previous closing price of 41.79. The stock reached $40.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DKNG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

DKNG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $41.80, at one point touching $39.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.42%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.79 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 9.76.

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.57, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has 312.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.76 to 44.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 315.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.