Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] – 3 compelling analyses why it’s a less risky Investment

Entravision Communications Corporation [NYSE: EVC] gained by 21.21% on the last trading session, reaching $2.00 price per share at the time. Entravision Communications Corporation represents 84.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 168.24M with the latest information.

The Entravision Communications Corporation traded at the price of $2.00 with 3.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EVC shares recorded 251.74K.

Entravision Communications Corporation [NYSE:EVC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EVC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.00, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] sitting at -15.50% and its Gross Margin at 43.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.53. Its Return on Equity is -20.20%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics suggest that this Entravision Communications Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.07.

Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] has 84.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 168.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.10 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 13.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.