Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOL] opened at $1.19 and closed at $1.06 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 19.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOL] had 1.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 21.70K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.56 during that period and EVOL managed to take a rebound to 1.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give EVOL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.27, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] sitting at -29.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -62.75. Its Return on Equity is -89.60%, and its Return on Assets is -39.20%. These metrics suggest that this Evolving Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.32.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has 12.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 1.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 15.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.59. This RSI suggests that Evolving Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.