GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] – What next after Recent Momentum?

The share price of GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] inclined by $1.02, presently trading at $0.99. The company’s shares saw 160.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.38 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GNC fall by -10.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.1500 compared to -0.1188 of all time high it touched on 06/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 110.40%, while additionally dropping -35.22% during the last 12 months.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.99, with the high estimate being $0.35, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at -3.70% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.52. Its Return on Equity is 100.20%, and its Return on Assets is -14.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31,584.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 83.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 76.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 15.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.