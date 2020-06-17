Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] – Is there any real value to GVA Stock or is it vaporware?

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] took an upward turn with a change of 15.65%, trading at the price of $20.77 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Granite Construction Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 729.22K shares for that time period. GVA monthly volatility recorded 6.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.74%. PS value for GVA stocks is 0.28 with PB recorded at 0.80.

Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE:GVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give GVA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.77, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] sitting at -3.90% and its Gross Margin at 5.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.02. Its Return on Equity is -8.30%, and its Return on Assets is -4.20%. These metrics suggest that this Granite Construction Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.53.

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has 46.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 938.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.90 to 48.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 8.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.