Investor Insight: Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Genius Brands International Inc.[GNUS] stock saw a move by -14.82% on Tuesday, touching 77.25 million. Based on the recent volume, Genius Brands International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GNUS shares recorded 96.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock additionally went down by -3.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 156.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GNUS stock is set at 133.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1611.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GNUS shares showcased 1183.33% increase. GNUS saw 11.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2018. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.85, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 19.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.64. Its Return on Equity is -195.80%, and its Return on Assets is -51.30%. These metrics suggest that this Genius Brands International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.58.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has 96.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 307.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 11.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7361.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 23.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] a Reliable Buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.