Investor Insight: Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] gained by 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $35.00 price per share at the time. Redfin Corporation represents 93.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.37B with the latest information.

The Redfin Corporation traded at the price of $35.00 with 1.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RDFN shares recorded 1.78M.

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Redfin Corporation [RDFN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RDFN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.00, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] sitting at -8.00% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.22. Its Return on Equity is -23.60%, and its Return on Assets is -12.40%. These metrics suggest that this Redfin Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.76.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has 93.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.63 to 37.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 263.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.18. This RSI suggests that Redfin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Redfin Corporation [RDFN] a Reliable Buy?

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.