J.Jill Inc. [JILL] – Increased bullish sentiment favors JILL the most

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] shares went higher by 25.89% from its previous closing of 0.68, now trading at the price of $0.86, also adding 0.18 points. Is JILL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JILL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 14.52M float and a -0.15% run over in the last seven days. JILL share price has been hovering between 2.58 and 0.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to J.Jill Inc. [JILL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] sitting at -9.00% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -27.82. Its Return on Equity is -63.00%, and its Return on Assets is -11.90%. These metrics suggest that this J.Jill Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,236.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,126.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has 43.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J.Jill Inc. [JILL] a Reliable Buy?

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.