JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

JAKKS Pacific Inc.[JAKK] stock saw a move by -8.04% on Tuesday, touching 4.14 million. Based on the recent volume, JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JAKK shares recorded 30.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] stock could reach median target price of $0.70.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] stock additionally went up by 19.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 58.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JAKK stock is set at 35.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by 178.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JAKK shares showcased -4.56% decrease. JAKK saw 1.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ:JAKK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JAKK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.90, with the high estimate being $1.10, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] sitting at -3.90% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -28.16. Its Return on Assets is -10.80%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6,191.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,822.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.22. JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.23.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has 30.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.12, which indicates that it is 39.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.