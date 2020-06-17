Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] took an upward turn with a change of 8.96%, trading at the price of $24.82 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kohl’s Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 11.78M shares for that time period. KSS monthly volatility recorded 8.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.63%. PS value for KSS stocks is 0.20 with PB recorded at 0.80.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give KSS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.82, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.85.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at 1.50% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Kohl’s Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 48.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 157.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.89 to 59.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 8.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.