Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] saw a change by 94.06% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.55. The company is holding 1.54M shares with keeping 1.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 386.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.35% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.09%, trading +362.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.54M shares valued at 17.47 million were bought and sold.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCEP an Sell rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.33. Its Return on Equity is -8.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Mid-Con Energy Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has 1.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 77.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.14 to 17.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 386.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 24.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.04. This RSI suggests that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.