New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] – Why is it on the rise. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $7.97 after NRZ shares went up by 0.89% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NRZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.97, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -69.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is -19.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.30%. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 415.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.91 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.