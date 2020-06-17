Novavax Inc. [NVAX] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] took an upward turn with a change of 2.11%, trading at the price of $52.15 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Novavax Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.31M shares for that time period. NVAX monthly volatility recorded 12.01%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.67%. PS value for NVAX stocks is 162.82.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.70. Its Return on Equity is 78.80%, and its Return on Assets is -53.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NVAX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 227.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 153.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 58.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 61.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1373.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.