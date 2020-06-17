ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] – Mismatched value and price: Is it Worth Buying?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] saw a change by 1.94% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.94. The company is holding 410.60M shares with keeping 405.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 144.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.74%, trading +144.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 410.60M shares valued at 16.43 million were bought and sold.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.94, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.51. Its Return on Equity is 2.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this ON Semiconductor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.60 and P/E Ratio of 101.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has 410.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.17 to 25.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.