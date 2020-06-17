Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Resumes bullish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

The share price of Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] inclined by $0.60, presently trading at $0.64. The company’s shares saw 86.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.35 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PACD fall by -6.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.7500 compared to -0.0424 of all time high it touched on 06/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 46.35%, while additionally dropping -94.92% during the last 12 months.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PACD an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.64, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -43.40%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 75.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 13.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 26.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.