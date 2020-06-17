Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Pareteum Corporation [NASDAQ: TEUM] shares went lower by -4.97% from its previous closing of 0.80, now trading at the price of $0.76, also subtracting -0.04 points. Is TEUM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TEUM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 107.33M float and a 8.99% run over in the last seven days. TEUM share price has been hovering between 3.82 and 0.29 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pareteum Corporation [NASDAQ:TEUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TEUM an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] sitting at -22.30% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.48. Its Return on Equity is -15.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.10%. These metrics suggest that this Pareteum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] has 111.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 90.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 24.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] a Reliable Buy?

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.