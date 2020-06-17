Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gains 3.03% – Is this a reason to worry?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] shares went higher by 3.03% from its previous closing of 11.55, now trading at the price of $11.90, also adding 0.35 points. Is PK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 233.68M float and a -16.26% run over in the last seven days. PK share price has been hovering between 28.90 and 3.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.90, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.18. Its Return on Equity is -7.90%, and its Return on Assets is -4.40%. These metrics suggest that this Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 238.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 28.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 12.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.