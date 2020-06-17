Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] moving up – What are the long-term prospects?

Parsley Energy Inc.[PE] stock saw a move by 5.60% on Tuesday, touching 11.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Parsley Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PE shares recorded 366.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock additionally went down by -4.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 33.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PE stock is set at -33.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by 139.75% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PE shares showcased -31.74% decrease. PE saw 20.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.92 compared to high within the same period of time.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Parsley Energy Inc. [PE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.70, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.68. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 84.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.22. Its Return on Equity is -59.20%, and its Return on Assets is -33.10%. These metrics suggest that this Parsley Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 366.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 20.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 8.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.