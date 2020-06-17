Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: Target Price for PRPL is $18.60 as Confirmed by analysts

Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPL] stock went up by 4.39% or 0.73 points up from its previous closing price of 16.61. The stock reached $17.34 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PRPL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

PRPL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.40, at one point touching $16.4075. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.00%. The 52-week high currently stands at 17.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 160.75% after the recent low of 4.42.

Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 44.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 64.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.84. Its Return on Equity is 193.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PRPL financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] has 22.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 929.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.42 to 17.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 8.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.39. This RSI suggests that Purple Innovation Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.