Ready Capital Corporation [RC] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] saw a change by 10.99% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.89. The company is holding 54.70M shares with keeping 41.05M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 136.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.07%, trading +126.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.70M shares valued at 1.11 million were bought and sold.

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Ready Capital Corporation [RC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.89, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ready Capital Corporation [RC] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ready Capital Corporation [RC] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] has 54.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 446.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 16.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 10.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ready Capital Corporation [RC] a Reliable Buy?

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.