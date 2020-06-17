Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] could give the highest percentage gains? Check Out this Analysis

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.[ROIC] stock saw a move by 2.73% on Tuesday, touching 1.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ROIC shares recorded 115.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] stock additionally went down by -5.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 43.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ROIC stock is set at -30.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ROIC shares showcased -29.78% decrease. ROIC saw 19.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.84 compared to high within the same period of time.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROIC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.05, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] sitting at 38.50% and its Gross Margin at 85.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00. These measurements indicate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.40. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.58 and P/E Ratio of 30.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has 115.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.84 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 7.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.