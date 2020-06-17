Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: Target Price for RPAI is $8.00 as Confirmed by 8 analysts

Retail Properties of America Inc.[RPAI] stock saw a move by 5.00% on Tuesday, touching 1.99 million. Based on the recent volume, Retail Properties of America Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RPAI shares recorded 213.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] stock additionally went down by -3.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 74.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RPAI stock is set at -40.15% by far, with shares price recording returns by 54.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RPAI shares showcased -43.89% decrease. RPAI saw 14.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RPAI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.35, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] sitting at 20.90% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.95. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 50.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has 213.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 156.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 9.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.