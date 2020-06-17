Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at SALM

Salem Media Group Inc.[SALM] stock saw a move by 51.92% on Tuesday, touching 4.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Salem Media Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SALM shares recorded 26.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] stock additionally went up by 43.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 113.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SALM stock is set at -34.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by 81.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SALM shares showcased 10.49% increase. SALM saw 2.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.65 compared to high within the same period of time.

Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SALM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] sitting at -9.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.08. Its Return on Equity is -45.40%, and its Return on Assets is -14.60%. These metrics suggest that this Salem Media Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 142.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.41.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] has 26.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 2.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 33.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.63. This RSI suggests that Salem Media Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] a Reliable Buy?

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.