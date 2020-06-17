Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] – A Stock with value that transcends speculation

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] gained by 5.27% on the last trading session, reaching $14.57 price per share at the time. Seritage Growth Properties represents 37.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 505.72M with the latest information.

The Seritage Growth Properties traded at the price of $14.57 with 1.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SRG shares recorded 1.97M.

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SRG an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] sitting at -46.20% and its Gross Margin at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -49.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.52. Its Return on Equity is -10.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.80%. These metrics suggest that this Seritage Growth Properties does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 218.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 218.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 32.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has 37.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 505.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 45.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 16.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] a Reliable Buy?

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.