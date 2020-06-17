Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] – How low can NYSE:SRC go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: SRC] stock went up by 2.48% or 0.92 points up from its previous closing price of 37.14. The stock reached $38.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SRC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

SRC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $39.49, at one point touching $37.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -30.33%. The 52-week high currently stands at 54.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.03% after the recent low of 18.37.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:SRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SRC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.06, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.18 and P/E Ratio of 31.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has 103.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.37 to 54.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 8.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.