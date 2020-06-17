Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in SPT

Sprout Social Inc.[SPT] stock saw a move by 7.52% on Tuesday, touching 1.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Sprout Social Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPT shares recorded 39.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] stock could reach median target price of $27.00.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] stock additionally went down by -0.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.05% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, SPT shares showcased 73.19% increase. SPT saw 33.52 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ:SPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sprout Social Inc. [SPT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SPT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.75, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] sitting at -48.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -54.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.41. Its Return on Equity is -294.40%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this Sprout Social Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.24.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.12.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] has 39.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.54 to 33.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 172.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] a Reliable Buy?

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.