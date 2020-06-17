Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] took an upward turn with a change of 21.19%, trading at the price of $9.15 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.23 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sutter Rock Capital Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 144.81K shares for that time period. SSSS monthly volatility recorded 5.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.71%. PS value for SSSS stocks is 86.19 with PB recorded at 0.93.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:SSSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -54.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.14. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -5.70%. These metrics suggest that this Sutter Rock Capital Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] has 17.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 129.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.60 to 7.85. At its current price, it has moved up by 16.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 10.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.81. This RSI suggests that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.