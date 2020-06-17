The Boeing Company [BA] – Is BA worth Holding?

The share price of The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] inclined by $190.94, presently trading at $197.77. The company’s shares saw 122.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 89.00 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BA fall by -8.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 213.03 compared to -18.97 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 64.81%, while additionally dropping -44.27% during the last 12 months. The Boeing Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $174.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -22.97% decrease from the current trading price.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Boeing Company [BA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $197.77, with the high estimate being $277.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $158.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $190.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Boeing Company [BA] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -7.20% and its Gross Margin at 10.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.45. Its Return on Equity is 49.30%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 602.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 565.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 100.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.00 to 391.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 10.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company [BA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.