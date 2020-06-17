The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] – Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture

The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] stock went up by 1.05% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of 45.88. The stock reached $46.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLCE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLCE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $48.78, at one point touching $45.13. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 102.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.24% after the recent low of 9.25.

The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.36, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Fundamental Analysis of The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.02. Its Return on Equity is 24.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLCE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has 15.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 647.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.25 to 102.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 401.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 8.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.