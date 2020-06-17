Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $10.79 after TGI shares went up by 5.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TGI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.79, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 20.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.39. Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.53.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] has 51.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 447.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 29.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 257.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 14.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.