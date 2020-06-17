U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] – The Fundamentals are a good enough reason to be bullish on USCR

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ: USCR] shares went higher by 22.59% from its previous closing of 23.11, now trading at the price of $28.33, also adding 5.22 points. Is USCR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of USCR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 15.84M float and a 10.75% run over in the last seven days. USCR share price has been hovering between 56.22 and 6.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ:USCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give USCR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.45. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Concrete Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 208.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.92 and P/E Ratio of 32.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has 16.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 427.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 56.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 319.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 9.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.