Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

The share price of Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] inclined by $0.80, presently trading at $0.90. The company’s shares saw 198.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.30 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UUU jumped by 24.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.3800 compared to +0.1775 of all time high it touched on 06/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 49.33%, while additionally dropping -29.87% during the last 12 months.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 31.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.41. Its Return on Equity is -26.90%, and its Return on Assets is -14.50%. These metrics suggest that this Universal Security Instruments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 525.30.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has 2.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 32.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] a Reliable Buy?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.