VEREIT Inc. [VER] – Is there any real value to VER Stock or is it vaporware?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] shares went higher by 6.77% from its previous closing of 6.79, now trading at the price of $7.25, also adding 0.46 points. Is VER stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 23.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VER shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.07B float and a 6.15% run over in the last seven days. VER share price has been hovering between 10.18 and 3.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to VEREIT Inc. [VER], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.25, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VEREIT Inc. [VER] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 89.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.37.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 10.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VEREIT Inc. [VER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.