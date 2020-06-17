Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] – Is WWR worth Holding?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] opened at $2.07 and closed at $2.01 a share within trading session on 06/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 22.89% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.47.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] had 2.35 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 596.81K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.66%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.25 during that period and WWR managed to take a rebound to 9.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 6/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.32. Its Return on Equity is -65.30%, and its Return on Assets is -39.70%. These metrics suggest that this Westwater Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.81. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.41.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has 5.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 888.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 11.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] a Reliable Buy?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.