Why Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Should Be On Your Radar Moving Forward

The share price of Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] inclined by $5.15, presently trading at $4.98. The company’s shares saw 678.06% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.64 recorded on 06/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DGLY fall by -12.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.97 compared to -0.72 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 514.81%, while additionally gaining 71.72% during the last 12 months.

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give DGLY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.98, with the high estimate being $5.70, the low estimate being $5.70 and the median estimate amounting to $5.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] sitting at -48.40% and its Gross Margin at 32.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -88.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -242.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -251.50. Its Return on Equity is 224.40%, and its Return on Assets is -89.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DGLY financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 385.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.68.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has 13.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 7.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 678.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.20, which indicates that it is 26.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.59. This RSI suggests that Digital Ally Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.