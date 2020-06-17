WidePoint Corporation [WYY] – What next after Recent Momentum?

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.69 after WYY shares went up by 7.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to WidePoint Corporation [WYY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WidePoint Corporation [WYY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of WidePoint Corporation [WYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WidePoint Corporation [WYY] sitting at 1.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.82. Its Return on Equity is 1.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this WidePoint Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.71 and P/E Ratio of 182.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has 83.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 0.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 9.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WidePoint Corporation [WYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WidePoint Corporation [WYY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.