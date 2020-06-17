WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

WisdomTree Investments Inc.[WETF] stock saw a move by 6.73% on Tuesday, touching 1.19 million. Based on the recent volume, WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WETF shares recorded 152.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] stock could reach median target price of $3.75.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] stock additionally went up by 0.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 43.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WETF stock is set at -38.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by 53.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WETF shares showcased -21.25% decrease. WETF saw 6.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WETF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.73, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.20 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.86.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.48.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has 152.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 526.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 9.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.