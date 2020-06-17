Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRTC] dipped by -1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $8.56 price per share at the time. Wrap Technologies Inc. represents 29.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 211.86M with the latest information.

The Wrap Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $8.56 with 2.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WRTC shares recorded 778.45K.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WRTC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.56, with the high estimate being $9.75, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 39.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -54.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.47. Its Return on Equity is -45.60%, and its Return on Assets is -43.10%. These metrics suggest that this Wrap Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -14.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 94.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.93.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] has 29.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 211.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.07 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 178.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRTC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.