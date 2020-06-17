Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Holding Strong: What’s pushing it?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] shares went higher by 26.32% from its previous closing of 2.47, now trading at the price of $3.12, also adding 0.65 points. Is CTIB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTIB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.09M float and a 87.95% run over in the last seven days. CTIB share price has been hovering between 8.37 and 0.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] sitting at -5.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.03. Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.88.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has 3.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 8.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 679.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 77.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.12. This RSI suggests that Yunhong CTI Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] a Reliable Buy?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.