Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] – A riskier no matter how short-term sentiments looks

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] gained by 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $148.64 price per share at the time. Advance Auto Parts Inc. represents 69.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 10.07B with the latest information.

The Advance Auto Parts Inc. traded at the price of $148.64 with 1.38 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AAP shares recorded 1.09M.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AAP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $148.64, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $118.00 and the median estimate amounting to $148.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $142.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.93. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AAP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 27.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has 69.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.33 to 171.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.