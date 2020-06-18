Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] – How low can NASDAQ:AKAM go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $101.41 after AKAM shares went up by 1.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AKAM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $101.41, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $113.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 65.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.32. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Akamai Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 33.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has 161.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.18 to 108.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 3.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.