AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] – 3 Facts you Should Read Before investing in AMCX

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] dipped by -4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $26.49 price per share at the time. AMC Networks Inc. represents 55.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.40B with the latest information.

The AMC Networks Inc. traded at the price of $26.49 with 1.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMCX shares recorded 941.27K.

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMCX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.49, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.36. Its Return on Equity is 49.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 501.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 488.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 4.92. These metrics all suggest that AMC Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has 55.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.62 to 57.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.