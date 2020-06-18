American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Price Aside, ACC Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] stock went down by -2.57% or -0.97 points down from its previous closing price of 37.79. The stock reached $36.82 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ACC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.52% in the period of the last 7 days.

ACC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.09, at one point touching $36.5573. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.72%. The 52-week high currently stands at 50.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.73% after the recent low of 20.13.

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE:ACC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ACC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.82, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40. These measurements indicate that American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.27. Its Return on Equity is 3.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this American Campus Communities Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.56 and P/E Ratio of 38.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] has 137.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.13 to 50.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 4.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.