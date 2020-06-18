Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

The share price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] inclined by $35.75, presently trading at $35.51. The company’s shares saw 82.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.51 recorded on 06/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ARWR jumped by 1.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.24 compared to +0.50 of all time high it touched on 06/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.14%, while additionally gaining 27.32% during the last 12 months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ARWR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.51, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] sitting at 0.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 39.69. Its Return on Equity is 2.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 344.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has 101.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.51 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 7.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.